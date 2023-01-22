Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stake Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,093,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 745,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,894 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,205. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanmina Stock Up 1.6 %

SANM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $60.59 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.