Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2023

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANMGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

SANM stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,728,205 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $331,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 50.2% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $274,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 19.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.