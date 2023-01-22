Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

SANM stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,728,205 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $331,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 50.2% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $274,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 19.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

