SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($141.30) to €135.00 ($146.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get SAP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 8,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 650.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $117.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. SAP has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $137.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.