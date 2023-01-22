Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €6.00 ($6.52) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.33) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($7.17) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.15) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Price Performance

Schaeffler stock opened at €6.37 ($6.92) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.68. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($18.20).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.