Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) PT Raised to GBX 550 at Morgan Stanley

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 550 ($6.71) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 490 ($5.98) to GBX 510 ($6.22) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Schroders Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $5.66 on Friday. Schroders has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

