Scotiabank Lowers CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$73.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s current price.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.25.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$61.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.81 billion and a PE ratio of 17.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.97. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$53.36 and a 1 year high of C$69.38.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

