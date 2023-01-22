Scotiabank Lowers K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$9.25

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.50 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.91.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$594,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,590.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

