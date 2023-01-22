SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.26 and last traded at $64.20. 38,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,313,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SE. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance lowered their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

SEA Trading Up 7.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its position in SEA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in SEA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

