Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 432,083 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,848.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 455,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,083 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,922.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 801,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,494,000 after acquiring an additional 761,527 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,976.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 74,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 70,495 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 21,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,814.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 74,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

