Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $19.41

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.41, but opened at $18.98. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 1,469 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

