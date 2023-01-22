SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives $24.52 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.52.

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

SentinelOne Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $48.46.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 834,020 shares of company stock worth $13,007,620. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

