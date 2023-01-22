SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 982 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $139.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $176.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.40. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

