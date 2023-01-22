SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 39,833 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 207.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
