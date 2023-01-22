SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of FIGS to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.40. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $128.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.07 million. FIGS had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

