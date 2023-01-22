SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 69.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $242.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $286.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($8.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

