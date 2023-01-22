SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

PPBI stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.