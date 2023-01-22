SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 48.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Stock Performance

WestRock stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

