SG Americas Securities LLC Has $642,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,655 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. MKM Partners lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $31.20 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,303. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.