SG Americas Securities LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 30,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

AR stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

