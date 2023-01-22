SG Americas Securities LLC Has $707,000 Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,022 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Wolfe Research lowered Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $22.67 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -323.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.19 million.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.