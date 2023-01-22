SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the third quarter worth approximately $93,108,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Valaris during the second quarter worth $1,985,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its stake in Valaris by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Valaris by 1,479.9% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 226,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 211,816 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VAL opened at $74.44 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $437.20 million for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

