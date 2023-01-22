SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,254 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.64%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

