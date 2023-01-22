SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $710,000 Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 242,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after buying an additional 106,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,099,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after buying an additional 73,620 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $218.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $177.20 and a one year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

