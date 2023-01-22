SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. The company had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,317,335.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,317,335.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $298,280.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,118 shares of company stock worth $13,295,585. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.