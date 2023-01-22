SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,955 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 49.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 388,650 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 108.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 583,352 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 698,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $84.65 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $98.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $160.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $465,668.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,981.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $860,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

