SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $53.26 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $88.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

