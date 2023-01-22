SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,059 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.13 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Articles

