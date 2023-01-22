SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.29.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $313.46 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.67.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

