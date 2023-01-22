SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,568 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Post by 14,598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Post by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Post by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Shares of POST opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $96.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.48.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Post had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

