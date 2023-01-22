SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,558 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.90.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.04.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

