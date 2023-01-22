SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,325 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 106.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $10,428,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $8,662,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $294.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.25. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,226.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $8,507,309. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.23.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.