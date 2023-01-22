SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 70,714 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 110,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.