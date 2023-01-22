SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,103,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,078,000 after buying an additional 1,261,405 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,456,000 after buying an additional 1,912,866 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,450,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,566,000 after buying an additional 253,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in APi Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,979,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,577,000 after purchasing an additional 137,477 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in APi Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,537,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $22.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.