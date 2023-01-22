SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Payden & Rygel increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $254.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

