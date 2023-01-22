Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($108.70) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($128.26) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($107.61) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €64.36 ($69.96) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €36.51 ($39.68) and a 52-week high of €137.40 ($149.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €48.39 and a 200 day moving average of €57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

