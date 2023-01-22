Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €82.00 by Bank Of America (Bofa)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €82.00 ($89.13) price target from equities researchers at Bank Of America (Bofa) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.41% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($128.26) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of SAE opened at €64.36 ($69.96) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €36.51 ($39.68) and a fifty-two week high of €137.40 ($149.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.52.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

