Short Interest in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Declines By 7.8%

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Aclarion

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.00% of Aclarion as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Aclarion Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ACON opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Aclarion has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.