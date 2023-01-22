Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Grows By 9.3%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,810,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 82,140,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 176,975 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 77,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

