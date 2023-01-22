Short Interest in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Grows By 29.4%

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 550,900 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 425,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Endosurgery

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $467.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 78.73% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $19.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

