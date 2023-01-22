Short Interest in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Grows By 29.4%

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 550,900 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 425,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Endosurgery
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apollo Endosurgery Stock Performance
Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $467.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 4.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.