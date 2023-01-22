Short Interest in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Declines By 6.9%

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:AACIW opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.41.

Institutional Trading of Armada Acquisition Corp. I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 294,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

