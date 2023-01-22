Short Interest in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Rises By 29.3%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:COFS opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $208.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 11.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

