Short Interest in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rises By 29.4%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance
CHYHY stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.
