Short Interest in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rises By 29.4%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

CHYHY stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.50.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

