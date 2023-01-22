Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Increases By 29.3%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLPPY opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

