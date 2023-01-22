Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Increases By 29.3%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HLPPY opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.65.
About Hang Lung Properties
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Lung Properties (HLPPY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.