Short Interest in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expands By 26.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,880,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 44,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,224,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 209,892 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,228,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 187,469 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,036,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 221,482 shares during the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Stock Up 3.4 %

TLRY stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

