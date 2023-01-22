Short Interest in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Declines By 16.0%

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 948,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLON opened at $0.29 on Friday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vallon Pharmaceuticals

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLON Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

