Short Interest in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Expands By 19.9%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Village Farms International Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $146.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.81.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Village Farms International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Village Farms International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Village Farms International by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 166,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

Village Farms International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.