Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives $63.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 548.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Down 0.0 %

SSTK opened at $61.01 on Thursday. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $98.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $204.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.