SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SIG Group from CHF 27.10 to CHF 27 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SIG Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get SIG Group alerts:

SIG Group Trading Down 2.4 %

SCBGF opened at $24.16 on Friday. SIG Group has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73.

SIG Group Company Profile

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.