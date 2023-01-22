Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $29.65

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.65, but opened at $30.75. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 1,116 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Sigma Lithium Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
