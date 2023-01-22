Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $29.65

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.65, but opened at $30.75. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 1,116 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

