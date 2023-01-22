Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Up 7.5 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $127.79 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.81 and a fifty-two week high of $355.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.58.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.